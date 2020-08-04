|
Mitch McConnell just opened the door for an extension of the $600 unemployment boost — if Trump supports it
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
· Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he could support an extension of the $600 unemployment benefit — if Trump supports it.
· At a weekly GOP press conference, McConnell said he could back a negotiated stimulus package containing the federal benefit.
· "We know this is going to be a negotiated...
