Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )





The 11 a.m. service will be live-streamed at hermancaincelebrations.com.



Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.



Cain had been ill with the



It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but his hospitalization came less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.



Trump called him "a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good."



“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”



Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.



