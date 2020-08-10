Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta Braves' second-quarter revenue plunges nearly 95%

bizjournals Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The Atlanta Braves endured a revenue loss of nearly 95% for the second-quarter due to the economic fallout of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Braves’ parent company Liberty Media reported on Monday that the team took in $11 million in revenue between April and June, down from the $208 million made during the same time last year. The 2020 season delayed to July 24 was a major factor in the steep decline as the Braves didn’t take the field once after playing 41 games during the second quarter…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service

Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service 01:05

 Uber's Delivery Business Is Now Bigger Than Its Ride Service Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Uber Eats is now the company's most significant source of revenue. According to CNN Business, the second quarter saw Uber Eats take in $1.2 billion. That is double the amount it made in 2019's Q2. Gross...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BoA: Reasons To Buy Discount Store Stocks [Video]

BoA: Reasons To Buy Discount Store Stocks

Business Insider reports that banks' and tech giants' earnings largely impressed Wall Street. Bank of America says discount stores are set to post similarly positive results, according to Bank of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published
Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves [Video]

Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves

It's been a long wait, but baseball is back in New York City. The Mets opened up their 2020 season Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:15Published
Twitter Posts Second-Quarter Loss, Though Sees It as Temporary [Video]

Twitter Posts Second-Quarter Loss, Though Sees It as Temporary

Twitter posts a wider second-quarter loss as advertising revenue plunges, but says that's all in the past and that advertisers are already ramping back up.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this

spectre_silence

Jonny B RT @CobbNewsNow: Braves owner Liberty Media disclosed the team’s second-quarter financial results Monday, revealing dramatic losses that un… 6 days ago

frntofficesport

Front Office Sports Liberty Media, parent company to the Atlanta Braves, has released an earnings report for the team's second quarter… https://t.co/2zxR2FaP7P 6 days ago

Real_sjl19

Steve Lamb RT @BNightengale: The Atlanta Braves' revenue plummeted 95% for the second quarter compared to a year ago_$208 million to $11 million_with… 6 days ago

LadyBlam

♥IG: LadyBLAM♥ RT @AtlBizChron: Covid-19 pushed back the start of the season and the Braves' parent company saw their second quarter revenue dip significa… 1 week ago