Atlanta Braves' second-quarter revenue plunges nearly 95% Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Atlanta Braves endured a revenue loss of nearly 95% for the second-quarter due to the economic fallout of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Braves' parent company Liberty Media reported on Monday that the team took in $11 million in revenue between April and June, down from the $208 million made during the same time last year. The 2020 season delayed to July 24 was a major factor in the steep decline as the Braves didn't take the field once after playing 41 games during the second quarter…


