Big Ten canceling 2020 football season, reports say Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Leaders of the Big Ten Conference voted to cancel the fall football season because of continued concerns regarding the coronavirus , according to two Monday morning news reports. The apparent decision to cancel the fall football season comes just days after the Big Ten released a fall schedule and medical protocol for its players, coaches and staff. It will have major financial consequences for the University of Minnesota Athletic's Department. The Golden Gopher football team brings in roughly… 👓 View full article

