Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Ten canceling 2020 football season, reports say

bizjournals Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Leaders of the Big Ten Conference voted to cancel the fall football season because of continued concerns regarding the coronavirus, according to two Monday morning news reports. The apparent decision to cancel the fall football season comes just days after the Big Ten released a fall schedule and medical protocol for its players, coaches and staff. It will have major financial consequences for the University of Minnesota Athletic's Department. The Golden Gopher football team brings in roughly…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Big Ten football season in jeopardy

Big Ten football season in jeopardy 01:46

 Both Michigan President Mark Schlissel and Michigan State President Samuel Stanley voted to cancel the 2020 Big Ten college football season, according to a report from Dan Patrick.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation [Video]

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

Credit: KIMTPublished
No Gopher Football As Big Ten Postpones Fall Season [Video]

No Gopher Football As Big Ten Postpones Fall Season

Fans will have to wait to cheer on the Golden Gophers, reports Jennifer Mayerle (1:57).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published
Coaches not surprised, but sad about Big Ten postponing college football season [Video]

Coaches not surprised, but sad about Big Ten postponing college football season

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday it would postpone its college football season this fall, leaving open the option of playing in the spring.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Big Ten cancels fall football, will seek spring play

 The Big Ten Conference on Tuesday canceled its football season for the fall amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus. The Big Ten said it would postpone the...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS SportsFOX SportsCBS 2CBS News

Ohio State's Ryan Day weighs in on Big Ten cancellation reports: 'This isn't over'

 Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is weighing in on the debate about whether college football can still be played this fall, as reports have been swirling...
bizjournals

No Gophers football in the fall as Big Ten postpones 2020 season

No Gophers football in the fall as Big Ten postpones 2020 season The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Independentbizjournals

Tweets about this