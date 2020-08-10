Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio State's Ryan Day weighs in on Big Ten cancellation reports: 'This isn't over'

bizjournals Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is weighing in on the debate about whether college football can still be played this fall, as reports have been swirling Monday about the status of the season. Day joined other Big Ten coaches in advocating for a season, even after some media outlets reported that the majority of Big Ten leadership had decided to vote against playing Monday morning. A Big Ten spokesman said Monday no formal vote has been taken. "Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

 Coaches react to Big Ten cancellation

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair [Video]

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair

Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return. Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating. That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News [Video]

Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Friday on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Police has topped the list of Police Medals for Gallantry with total 81 medals,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
Tennesse Trooper Rips Mask Off Man's Face [Video]

Tennesse Trooper Rips Mask Off Man's Face

TENNESSEE, U.S. — A man who had his facemask ripped off by a Tennessee trooper says he is now considering taking legal action. 31-year-old Nashville musician Andrew Golden posted a video to his..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Opinion: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh snitched on Ohio State coach Ryan Day. Good for him.

 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly interrupted Ohio State coach Ryan Day on a Big Ten coaches' call and accused him of breaking the rules.
USATODAY.com

Ohio State's Ryan Day: 'We cannot cancel the season right now' – but postponement is an option

 Ryan Day's message to Big Ten presidents and chancellors is clear: "We cannot cancel the season right now," the Buckeyes' head football coach said during a...
bizjournals

Buckeyes' Day wants season to start early Jan.

 Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he thinks the Big Ten could begin play in early January with an eight- or nine-game schedule and, even with postseason play, end...
ESPN


Tweets about this

RLSmithBiz1st

Robin Smith Ohio State's Ryan Day weighs in on Big Ten cancellation reports: 'This isn't over' https://t.co/zmq7HDsnkR 5 days ago