Moderna surges 11% after Trump says US government reached deal for 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine (MRNA)
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
**
· *President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the US government reached a deal with Moderna for 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. *
· *Shares of Moderna spiked as much as 11% in premarket trading Wednesday. *
· *The company separately announced the deal is worth $1.53 billion and gives the...
