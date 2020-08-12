Where Canada stands in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Mark Warner, Principal of MAAW Law speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine, and whether Canada’s strained relationship with China poses an issue in clinical trials.
Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his daughters had already been inoculated. The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two...