Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where Canada stands in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine

Financial Post Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Mark Warner, Principal of MAAW Law speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine, and whether Canada’s strained relationship with China poses an issue in clinical trials.

· ‘An own goal’: Aluminum tariffs will hurt U.S. consumers
· Our economy still has long way to go despite recent jobs bounce: CIBC’s Benjamin Tal
· The how and why of a potential TikTok sale to Microsoft
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical? 03:03

 Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his daughters had already been inoculated. The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russia Claims To Have a COVID Vaccine, Refuses To Release Data [Video]

Russia Claims To Have a COVID Vaccine, Refuses To Release Data

The US medical community has rejected Trump's belief that a vaccine could be ready by Election Day. There are 25 vaccines currently in clinical trials and more than 100 more in development. But this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
Putin Claims Russia Has Developed A Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Putin Claims Russia Has Developed A Coronavirus Vaccine

Russia is claiming victory in the race for a vaccine for COVID-19, but global health experts say not so fast. Ian Lee reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy [Video]

Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy

From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

A Global Race And Safety Fears, After Russia Approves COVID-19 Vaccine

A Global Race And Safety Fears, After Russia Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Watch VideoHealth and security experts are questioning the validity of the world’s first registered COVID-19 vaccine — after Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Newsy

Building a vaccine: how advanced are scientists in this global race?

 With COVID-19 infections approaching 20 million worldwide, the search for a vaccine is gathering pace.
The Age

Russia's Putin claims victory in global coronavirus vaccine race

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's Gamaleya Institute has registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine for use. He said his daughter is among...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this