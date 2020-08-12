Where Canada stands in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mark Warner, Principal of MAAW Law speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine, and whether Canada’s strained relationship with China poses an issue in clinical trials.



