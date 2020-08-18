Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 hits its first record high since February after overcoming a virus-driven bear market

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
S&P 500 hits its first record high since February after overcoming a virus-driven bear market· *The S&P 500 hit intraday record highs on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to possible economic stimulus and a resolution to US-China trade issues.*
· *The all-time high in stocks comes after the market recovered from a bear market driven by rolling economic shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.*
· *Factors driving...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tech Rally Sends S&P 500 to All-Time Record Close [Video]

Tech Rally Sends S&P 500 to All-Time Record Close

The S&P 500, pulled higher by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, hit a new intraday record, trading as high as 3,395.06, and surpassing its February 19 record set before the pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:49Published
S&P 500 Hits Record High, Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Level [Video]

S&P 500 Hits Record High, Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Level

The S&P 500 surpassed its February 19 record Tuesday morning, marking a full recovery even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:33Published
Report: Mortgage Delinquencies Hit 9-Year High As Pandemic Grinds US Economy Into Dust [Video]

Report: Mortgage Delinquencies Hit 9-Year High As Pandemic Grinds US Economy Into Dust

While the pandemic has seen a surprisingly healthy real estate market for homebuyers, homeowners have begun having trouble paying their mortgage. The Mortgage Bankers Association says mortgage..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

S&P 500 closes at record high amid positive housing data and tech rally

S&P 500 closes at record high amid positive housing data and tech rally · *The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday for the first since February amid positive housing-market data and a broad tech rally.* · *Housing starts...
Business Insider


Tweets about this