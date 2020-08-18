Trump says FEMA's denial of riot aid 'punishment' for Minneapolis
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () President Donald Trump, who visited Minnesota Monday on a campaign stop to Mankato, told a television reporter that the federal government's rejection of aid to help Minnesota recover from May riots could be considered "punishment" to local officials. The civil unrest, which followed the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers, damaged hundreds of businesses and caused an estimated $500 million in damage in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Gov. Walz requested disaster relief…