Former US Senator Slade Gorton dies at 92

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Former U.S. Senator and Washington Attorney General Slade Gorton died at home in Bellevue at 8 a.m. Wednesday. He was 92 years old. His daughter Becky Gorton Dannaker said he died of natural causes, surrounded by his family. “He was brilliant, the strongest person any of us have ever known,” Dannaker said. “Honest, dependable, sincere. We spent our lives just wanting to do things that would make him proud because he set such a wonderful example of how to live a life of joy and honesty.” Gorton…