Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warren Buffett advised Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to 'get rich slow.' The home-sharing platform just filed to go public during a pandemic.

Business Insider Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Warren Buffett advised Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to 'get rich slow.' The home-sharing platform just filed to go public during a pandemic.· *Warren Buffett advised Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to "get rich slow" at a lunch years ago.*
· *Chesky sped up the process on Wednesday by filing to take his home-rental company public, even though it's still battling the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *Airbnb's bosses cut costs, raised $2 billion in capital, and laid off 25% of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this