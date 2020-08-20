Warren Buffett advised Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to 'get rich slow.' The home-sharing platform just filed to go public during a pandemic. Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

· *Airbnb's bosses cut costs, raised $2 billion in capital, and laid off 25% of... · *Warren Buffett advised Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to "get rich slow" at a lunch years ago.*· *Chesky sped up the process on Wednesday by filing to take his home-rental company public, even though it's still battling the coronavirus pandemic.*· *Airbnb's bosses cut costs, raised $2 billion in capital, and laid off 25% of

