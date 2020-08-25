German FM heads to Greece, Turkey as regional tension mounts Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany's foreign minister was heading to Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease increasing tension between the two neighbors, which are at loggerheads over prospecting rights in the eastern Mediterranean.



Heiko Maas’s visit comes as Greece begins a military exercise involving its navy and air force in the Mediterranean southeast of Crete and south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, near an area where Turkey has sent research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to survey the seabed for gas and oil deposits.



In response to the Oruc Reis's operations, Greece put its armed forces on alert and sent warships to shadow the Turkish vessels.



“Turkey and Greece are our NATO allies. There can only be solutions for the disputed questions surrounding the gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international law and in sincere dialogue,” Maas said before his visit to the two countries.



“The tensions are not just weighing on the relationship between the EU and Turkey. A further escalation can only damage all sides, but above all those immediately involved on the spot.”



Greece says the area in which the Oruc Reis has been operating overlaps its own continental shelf and has demanded Turkey withdraw the ship. Ankara responded by extending its notification to shipping, known as a Navtex, about the research vessel’s operations to Aug. 27.



Athens retorted by declaring it will carry out a three-day military exercise in the area. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that “as of now, Greece will be the only one responsible for any negative development in the region,” and said the military exercise “endangers the coastal and navigational safety of all ships in the region.”



The escalating tension has... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Greece Outside In German FM heads to Greece, Turkey as regional tension mounts https://t.co/DkJIfH7ibb #Greece #news 1 minute ago American Overwatch German FM heads to Greece, Turkey as regional tension mounts https://t.co/PlLDhqI0xi 8 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) German FM heads to Greece, Turkey as regional tension mounts https://t.co/UVUH90SC4y #Business… https://t.co/U8LF29GgXb 12 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany's foreign minister was heading to Greece and Turkey on Tuesday in an effort to ease i… https://t.co/ks6e9QTgAi 15 minutes ago Pete Chatziplis Wow! Establishment running out of talking heads. They brought another ELIAMEP fella, Tzogopoulos, albeit ommitting… https://t.co/BmIBUnkqAs 12 hours ago

