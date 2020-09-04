US paper says reporter was held in China's Inner Mongolia Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





The Los Angeles Times said in a story published online Thursday that the reporter was interrogated at a police station, grabbed by the throat and pushed into a cell and held for more than four hours before being forced to leave the northern Chinese region.



The incident comes amid broader tensions between the U.S. and China over journalists stationed in each other's country.



The reporter was surrounded by plainclothes men at a school in Hohhot, the region's capital, and put into a police car to be taken to a police station, according to the account. It says she was not allowed to call the U.S. Embassy.



“One officer grabbed her throat with both hands and pushed her into a cell,” the story says.



Three government officials and a police officer went with her to a train station and stood at the window until the train left for Beijing, the Los Angeles Times said.



The story did not identify the journalist, but the paper's Beijing bureau chief, Alice Su, confirmed that it was her. She declined further comment.



The Hohhot city propaganda department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The account came near the end of a story Su wrote on protests and class boycotts that have broken out in Inner Mongolia this week over a move to increase the use of Chinese at schools where Mongolian has been the main language of instruction.



Inner Mongolia is a region of 25 million people that borders the country of Mongolia to the north. About 17% of the population is ethnic Mongolian while the Han make up 79%.



Just before the new school... BEIJING (AP) — An American newspaper says one of its journalists was detained and then expelled from China’s Inner Mongolia region while covering tensions over a new policy that reduces the use of the Mongolian language in education The Los Angeles Times said in a story published online Thursday that the reporter was interrogated at a police station, grabbed by the throat and pushed into a cell and held for more than four hours before being forced to leave the northern Chinese region.The incident comes amid broader tensions between the U.S. and China over journalists stationed in each other's country.The reporter was surrounded by plainclothes men at a school in Hohhot, the region's capital, and put into a police car to be taken to a police station, according to the account. It says she was not allowed to call the U.S. Embassy.“One officer grabbed her throat with both hands and pushed her into a cell,” the story says.Three government officials and a police officer went with her to a train station and stood at the window until the train left for Beijing, the Los Angeles Times said.The story did not identify the journalist, but the paper's Beijing bureau chief, Alice Su, confirmed that it was her. She declined further comment.The Hohhot city propaganda department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The account came near the end of a story Su wrote on protests and class boycotts that have broken out in Inner Mongolia this week over a move to increase the use of Chinese at schools where Mongolian has been the main language of instruction.Inner Mongolia is a region of 25 million people that borders the country of Mongolia to the north. About 17% of the population is ethnic Mongolian while the Han make up 79%.Just before the new school... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Huge tornado hits northern china, injuring 33



A huge tornado hit northern China's Inner Mongolia, injuring 33 people and damaging over 100 Mongolian yurts. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published on August 10, 2020 Bubonic plague: What is it & should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region



Bubonic plague: What is it & should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:02 Published on July 7, 2020 Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials



China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this

