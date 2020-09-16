Global  
 

Wisconsin could be added back to Chicago's quarantine list

bizjournals Wednesday, 16 September 2020
The state of Wisconsin could soon be added back to the city of Chicago's Emergency Travel Order, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states that experience a surge in Covid-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period. The Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allisan Arwady issued that initial order July 2, and it went into effect just after the Fourth of July weekend on July 6. States originally included in the public health order were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona,…
