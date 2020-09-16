Texas Gov. Abbott to hold Covid-19 press conference Sept. 17 at noon
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () This story excerpt is courtesy our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. AUSTIN, Texas — Weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott first hinted through a tweet that expanded reopening plans may be in the works for the state, the governor will address the state during a live press conference on Thursday, Sept. 17. The governor's office Wednesday only said Abbott will "provide an update on Texas' continued response to Covid-19." “I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have any more…