US markets seen starting mixed at the end of a busy week, with the Dow down, but S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite up Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

7.45am: Mixed early progress predicted US markets were seen starting mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite to open higher after a two-day sell-off, but worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on Dow futures. Wall Street’s three main indexes bounced higher earlier this week as investors bet on a loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, but the US central bank’s stimulus plans proved disappointing on Wednesday and Wall Street has sold-off since. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 130.40 points, or 0.4%, lower, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3%. For the week, the Nasdaq is on pace for a weekly gain of 0.9%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 are aiming for a rise of 0.5%. Volatility is likely to be higher on Friday, however, related to a quarterly expiration of US stock options, stock index futures and index option contracts, known as “quadruple witching”. Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe noted: “This week hasn't quite lived up to expectations and investors are getting a little nervous as we head into the final few months of the year. “The Fed is highly accommodative but not accommodative enough, Congress is desperate to agree a much needed relief package but no closer to doing so and virus numbers globally are rising, rapidly. What's more, tech stocks - which were a driving force behind the outstanding stock market comeback - remain shaky and vulnerable to more downside. “While the end of the year could look very different - a Covid vaccine, political clarity and fiscal support - the next few weeks could be challenging. Congress is running out of time and an awful lot of compromise is required to get anything over the line. In the absence of a deal, it's not hard to envisage a continuation of the tech-led correction in the markets.” Six things to watch on Friday: investors are watching for the University of Michgan consumer sentiment report, due at 10am; St. Louis Fed President James Bullard delivers a speech at the same time, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks at 12pm Tesla Inc rose premarket after two analysts raised their price targets on the electric carmaker's shares ahead of its highly anticipated "Battery Day" event next week The US electric carmaker has also won its case against a former employee, who was fired for hacking and transferring company data to third parties China’s ByteDance is planning a US initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed deal be cleared by the US government Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has changed the name of its WeChat Work office collaboration app to WeCom, setting it up as a potential alternative to its messaging app WeChat ahead of a US ban Jack Ma’s Ant Group has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a domestic initial public offering, bringing the Chinese financial technology firm closer to a dual-listing expected to be worth up to $30 billion 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Tech - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Published Why Tech Stocks Closed Mix 00:38 On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central bank policymakers signaled near-zero interest rates would last through 2023 to help the US economic... You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US stocks close mixed as S&P 500 snaps 3-session win streak following Fed decision to keep rates near zero 4:05pm: Fed rate decision weighs on stocks US stocks ended mixed Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve indicated it will keep interest rates near 0% until 2023....

Proactive Investors 5 days ago





Tweets about this

