Related videos from verified sources Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War



On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:20 Published 1 hour ago Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her home inWashington aged 87, setting off a likely intense debate over the appointmentof her replacement. A diminutive yet towering.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 16 hours ago Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 'Use My Words Against Me': Lindsey Graham's Shifting Position On Court Vacancies Before he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, the South Carolina senator said a Supreme Court vacancy shouldn't be filled during an election year. His...

NPR 2 hours ago





