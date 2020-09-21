Global  
 

CBJ Morning Buzz: Local brewery Old Armor linked to Covid-19 cluster; Senators from Carolinas on SCOTUS vacancy; Steph Curry's latest play in business

Monday, 21 September 2020
A local brewery is reeling after county health officials linked the establishment to eight cases of Covid-19. The Cabarrus Health Alliance said Friday they've identified a cluster of cases among people who visited Old Armor Beer Co. in downtown Kannapolis, according to WFAE-FM. But co-owner Kyle Lingafelt says he knows of only one case of an employee with Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. “We’re trying to do everything we can to keep the community safe, while still being…
