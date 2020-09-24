U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Inch Up To 870,000
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () In a sign of continued weakness in the labor market, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 19th. The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 870,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 866,000.
On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from..