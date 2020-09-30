Global  
 

U.S. Pending Home Sales Spike To Record High In August

RTTNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Partly reflecting tremendously low mortgage rates, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing pending home sales in the U.S. jumped to a record high in the month of August. NAR said its pending home sales index spiked by 8.8 percent to 132.8 in August after surging up by 5.9 percent to 122.1 in July.
