Titans, Steelers game postponed due to Covid

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Covid-19 has now fully impacted an NFL game. The league announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Titans' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has been postponed. The league is expected to announce whether the game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday. The Titans suspended in-person team activities on Tuesday, and shut down their facility until Saturday. The postponement comes as the Titans plan to open Nissan Stadium to a limited capacity of fans. Any Covid-related setbacks…
It will be a home opener like none other on Sunday when the Steelers take on the Broncos. With no fans allowed in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president of ALCO Parking told KDKA's..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:55Published