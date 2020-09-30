Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Titans, Steelers game postponed due to Covid

bizjournals Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Covid-19 has now fully impacted an NFL game. The league announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Titans' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has been postponed. The league is expected to announce whether the game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday. The Titans suspended in-person team activities on Tuesday, and shut down their facility until Saturday. The postponement comes as the Titans plan to open Nissan Stadium to a limited capacity of fans. Any Covid-related setbacks…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Pittsburgh Steelers Game Still On? Tennessee Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers Game Still On? Tennessee Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 00:22

 At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday [Video]

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday

The Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:28Published
No Tailgating To Start Steelers Home Schedule [Video]

No Tailgating To Start Steelers Home Schedule

It will be a home opener like none other on Sunday when the Steelers take on the Broncos. With no fans allowed in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president of ALCO Parking told KDKA's..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:55Published
TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests [Video]

TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Next week's football game between TCU and SMU has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests, TCU Athletics announced Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Titans & Steelers NFL Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

 There was an NFL COVID-19 outbreak – here’s what is happening – TMZ Demi Lovato released an emotional new song – Just Jared Jr Do you agree with Joe...
Just Jared

South Florida at FAU football game postponed as Bulls deal with contact tracing from Notre Dame game

 This is the second time that FAU's season opener has been postponed due to COVID-19
CBS Sports

Notre Dame game at Wake Forest called off due to COVID-19 health concerns

 No. 7 Notre Dame was set to play at Wake Forest in its first ACC road game, but the matchup has been postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this