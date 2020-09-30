Titans, Steelers game postponed due to Covid Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Covid-19 has now fully impacted an NFL game. The league announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Titans' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has been postponed. The league is expected to announce whether the game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday. The Titans suspended in-person team activities on Tuesday, and shut down their facility until Saturday. The postponement comes as the Titans plan to open Nissan Stadium to a limited capacity of fans.


