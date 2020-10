American Airlines CEO: 19,000 furloughs start Thursday, but door open to reverse decision Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

"I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome," American CEO Doug Parker told employees Wednesday night. "It is not what you all deserve." 👓 View full article

Wochit News - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published American Airlines To Begin Furloughs 00:32 Joe Raedle/Getty Images American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday as Congress fails to reach a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill, CEO Doug Parker announced to employees. The House was set to vote on a $2.2-trillion stimulus package on Wednesday, but the vote was delayed in a...

