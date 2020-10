'We need to take away children': Bombshell report alleges former AG Jeff Sessions and ex-deputy AG Rod Rosenstein were aggressively in favor of separating migrant families at the US-Mexico border Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"No, this is not President Xi talking about incarcerating Uighurs. This is the former US AG," Hans Kristensen said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this