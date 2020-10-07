Global  
 

LifeWay Christian Resources settles dispute with former CEO Thom Rainer

bizjournals Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
LifeWay Christian Resources has come to a resolution with former president and CEO, Thom Rainer. The company released a joint statement Tuesday that said, “Under the settlement agreement, Rainer has agreed to honor the transition agreement, including the non-compete clause. He has agreed not to move forward with his business partnership with Tyndale House Publishers, which was a violation of his non-compete agreement.” LifeWay filed the lawsuit against Rainer last week claiming that he violated…
