Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William, David Attenborough launch 'Earthshot' award

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince William has joined forces with renowned British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough to launch a new environmental award, the Earthshot Prize, which has grand ambitions to “incentivize change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years.”

The prize takes its inspiration from the Moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the U.S. in 1961 to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

William, who has been immersed in environmental issues all his life, said the same resources used to tackle the coronavirus pandemic should be devoted to saving the natural world.

“According to the experts, it really is the point of no return," he told Sky News. "We have 10 years to fundamentally fix our planet.”

The plan envisions five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

The first five Earthshots center on protecting and restoring nature, clean air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

“We very much hope that even if we can’t necessarily change the world in ten years’ time just from the prize alone, what we do hope is that, just like the Moonshot landings where they developed cat scanners, X-ray machines, breathing apparatus, stuff like that I think has been really, really important to come out of that,” William said.

Nominations open on Nov. 1 with an annual global awards ceremony held in a different city each year, starting with London in the fall of 2021. William will be part of the panel that makes the decisions.

The prize fund will be provided by the project’s global alliance founding partners, a group which includes the philanthropic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Published
News video: Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot Prize

Prince William tells Sir David Attenborough about the Earthshot Prize 01:29

 Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, which will give away £50m over 10 years to projects which help solve some of the biggest global problems. The duke has said he wants to inspire positivity and optimism, as the world faces an important decade. Sir David was consulted as part of the two...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Royal children quiz Sir David Attenborough [Video]

Royal children quiz Sir David Attenborough

From monkeys to spiders - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ask about the natural world.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:06Published
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ask David Attenborough questions [Video]

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ask David Attenborough questions

Must credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a shortvideo clip of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each askingSir David Attenborough a question about the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation [Video]

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie - David Attenborough and Michael Palin in Conversation One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launch green 'Nobel'

 The Duke of Cambridge and Sir David launch the biggest environmental award ever.
BBC News


Tweets about this

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Prince William launches exciting project alongside Sir David Attenborough https://t.co/nBibx5AMLI 1 second ago

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #Uk #ClimateChange Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launch £50 million environmentalism prize… https://t.co/ZkdFKszHJq 2 seconds ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launch £50 million environmentalism prize https://t.co/uO6zrFQlgX 3 seconds ago

GeekInfoNow

GeekinfoNow Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launch £50 million environmentalism prize https://t.co/DGgnENNBqq 3 seconds ago

mammymerritt

Louise RT @MetroUK: Sir David Attenborough and Prince William are the dream team we never knew we needed https://t.co/fySzSASVDg 46 seconds ago

Cambs_05

The Cambs ♡ RT @RoyalReporter: The lowdown on the international project that will dominate the Duke of Cambridge’s working life for the next 10 years.… 52 seconds ago

Cambs_05

The Cambs ♡ RT @BBCNews: Prince William and Sir David Attenborough launch green 'Nobel' https://t.co/BdeJess09O 55 seconds ago

Cambs_05

The Cambs ♡ RT @CambridgesNews: 'Sir David Attenborough' and 'Prince William' are trending number 11 and 14 in United Kingdom 🎉 Show your support for t… 1 minute ago