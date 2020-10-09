Global  
 

Mitch McConnell says an economic stimulus package is 'unlikely in the next 3 weeks' as the White House renews its push for aid

Business Insider Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
McConnell said a coronavirus aid package was needed, but added "everybody is kind of trying to elbow for political advantage."
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns 02:11

 [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

