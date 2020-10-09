Mitch McConnell says an economic stimulus package is 'unlikely in the next 3 weeks' as the White House renews its push for aid

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mitch McConnell says White House's lax COVID rules are why he hasn't visited since August



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hasn't been to the White House since August 6. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:20 Published 1 day ago McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns



[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 1 day ago Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this