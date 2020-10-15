Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 50,000 California utility customers were without power and others around the state were urged to conserve electricity Thursday amid a fall heat wave that brought another round of extreme wildfire danger.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories through Friday for temperatures in the 90s and even triple digits in many parts of the state.

Red-flag warnings for extreme fire danger were in place for much of the San Francisco Bay Area where winds bringing hot, dry gusts of up to 55 mph (88.5 kph) were expected to pose a threat of sparking new blazes in a region that already has seen some of the worst wildfires in state history.

A brush fire erupted early Thursday near the inland Southern California city of Redlands, triggering a small evacuation as it grew to about 100 acres (40 hectares), but was about 30% contained before dawn.

The Pacific Gas & Electric utility began shutting off power Wednesday evening to customers in portions of 24 counties, mainly in the Sierra Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area. The affected customers ranged from 10 in Yolo County to more than 11,300 in Butte County.

The outages were a “last resort option,” said Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s incident commander.

“These are challenging times. Not only are we right in the peak of the wildfire season... many of us are working from home, schooling from home as well,” he said. “We recognize that hardships are introduced when we shut off power.”

Several hundred more customers were expected to experience shutoffs Thursday afternoon in the far northern part of the state.

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Scientists have said climate change has made California much...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff [Video]

Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Team coverage of hot temperatures and high winds raising fire danger and triggering a PSPS event in Bay Area (10-15-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:43Published
Weary North Bay Residents Prep For Increased Fire Danger, Possible Power Shutoffs [Video]

Weary North Bay Residents Prep For Increased Fire Danger, Possible Power Shutoffs

Team coverage of hot, windy weather bringing Red Flag fire warning and plans for PG&E to shut off power to prevent fires (10-14-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:48Published
Poor Planning, Intense Heat Caused California Rolling Blackouts, Report Shows [Video]

Poor Planning, Intense Heat Caused California Rolling Blackouts, Report Shows

Poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts that affected hundreds of thousands of California residents during a brutal August heat wave, energy regulators said Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger

California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger More than 50,000 utility customers were without power and others around California were urged to conserve electricity Thursday in the midst of a fall heat wave...
WorldNews

California Heat Wave Sparks Warnings About Fire Danger

California Heat Wave Sparks Warnings About Fire Danger Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "Experts warn that more wildfires could spark in California as temperatures are forecast to reach the triple-digits in parts of the...
Newsy

Record heat, strong winds bring renewed fire danger to California, with ‘no rain in sight’

 The state’s worst wildfire season on record isn’t abating as utilities weigh the benefits of preemptive power shutoffs.
Washington Post


Tweets about this