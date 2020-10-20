Global  
 

UK sets deadline for Manchester to accept virus restrictions

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The British government has given the city of Manchester a noon Tuesday deadline to agree to tighter coronavirus measures, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to impose his plan for localized restrictions on restive regions.

Johnson’s government is resisting a recommendation from its scientific advisors to have a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Instead it has adopted a three-tier system for England, with areas classed as medium, high or very high virus risk. In the top tier, pubs have to close and people are barred from mixing with members of other households.

So far only the Liverpool and Lancashire regions of northwest England have been placed in Tier 3, the highest level. Nearby Greater Manchester, with a population of almost 3 million, has been holding out for more support for workers and businesses affected by the restrictions.

“We’re trying to respond to a pandemic on the cheap, that’s how it feels," said Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Burnham said if Johnson's Conservative government imposed the measures on the city, “we would obviously have to accept that decision, in the end it’s the government’s prerogative."

"But I would say to them at this point are they sure that that is a wise thing to do?” he told Sky News.

Authorities across the U.K. are imposing new restrictions on business and social interactions as COVID-19 infections rise throughout all age groups, filling hospital beds and intensive care wards. Britain has Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 43,800 confirmed deaths.

Under the U.K.’s system of devolved government, the regional administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales control health policy in their areas and the U.K. government...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 00:50

 Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.

