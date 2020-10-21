Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian watchdog considers its own Google antitrust case

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s competition watchdog will consider its own antitrust case against Google, the commission chairman said Wednesday after the U.S. Justice Department sued the company for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising.

Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims described the U.S. case filed Tuesday as one of the world’s biggest antitrust cases in the past 20 years.

“I’m delighted the D.o.J.’s taking it on and we’ll follow it really closely,” Sims told the National Press Club, referring to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We’re going to look at it and see whether there’s any value in what we might do,” Sims added.

Separately, Sims is drafting legislation to address the imbalance in bargaining power between Google and the Australian media businesses that want the tech giant to pay for journalism.

The bills, that will be ready to be introduced to Parliament by December, would empower an arbitrator to make binding decisions on how much Google and Facebook must pay media companies for news content.

Sims said his commission “had a lot of talk” with the U.S. Justice Department before he released a report in July last year that recommended more government regulation on the market power of Google and Facebook that would ensure fair deals for other media businesses and more control for individuals on how their data was used.

Sim’s commission launched Australian court action against Google in July alleging the California-based company misled account holders about its use of their personal data.

The commission alleges the Google misled millions of Australians to obtain their consent and expand the scope of personal information that Google collects about users’ internet activity to target...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Google Search Policies Target Of Justice Department Antitrust Case

Google Search Policies Target Of Justice Department Antitrust Case 01:57

 The Justice Department sued San Francisco Bay Area Tech giant Google Tuesday, claiming the company has been abusing its dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers. (10/20/20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Feds vs. Google: Bay Area Tech Giant's Search Policies Target Of Justice Department Antitrust Case [Video]

Feds vs. Google: Bay Area Tech Giant's Search Policies Target Of Justice Department Antitrust Case

The Justice Department sued San Francisco Bay Area tech giant Google Tuesday, claiming the company has been abusing its dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers. Kiet Do..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:46Published
‘People Want Seamless Interaction with Companies and Media’: Publicis Advisor Tobaccowala [Video]

‘People Want Seamless Interaction with Companies and Media’: Publicis Advisor Tobaccowala

CHICAGO - The transformation of the media marketplace from analog to digital is bringing advertisers a few steps closer to the goal of unifying the omnichannel universe. Out-of-home advertising and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:35Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Consumers & Apps: IAB’s Mitchell [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Consumers & Apps: IAB’s Mitchell

Apple has always tended to play by its own rules. That was the case when its first staff were toiling in a garage to build their first machines, and it is the case today when it is making profound..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:27Published

Tweets about this

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Australian watchdog considers its own Google antitrust case https://t.co/rZ4YJmM9Lk #Australia #Business… https://t.co/Qwov26CfFu 14 minutes ago