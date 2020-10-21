|
Lowe's exec talks retailer's strategy for holiday sales this year in face of Covid-19
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has mapped out a new strategy for the holiday season — and the first sales start this week. The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer has revamped its plans amid continued concerns around Covid-19. It aims to cut down on the crowded, one-day shopping rush that typically surrounds Black Friday; Lowe’s is closed on Thanksgiving Day. That means shoppers should expect an extended “season of savings” that starts on Thursday. Lowe’s will feature deals…
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this