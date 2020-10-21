Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lowe's exec talks retailer's strategy for holiday sales this year in face of Covid-19

bizjournals Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has mapped out a new strategy for the holiday season — and the first sales start this week. The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer has revamped its plans amid continued concerns around Covid-19.  It aims to cut down on the crowded, one-day shopping rush that typically surrounds Black Friday; Lowe’s is closed on Thanksgiving Day. That means shoppers should expect an extended “season of savings” that starts on Thursday. Lowe’s will feature deals…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Southern Living - Published
News video: Lowe's Is Offering Free Christmas Tree Delivery This Year

Lowe's Is Offering Free Christmas Tree Delivery This Year 00:59

 The retailer is helping customers bring the holidays home safely.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween [Video]

Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans - about half of whom were parents -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season [Video]

How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season

Over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their "Mrs. Claus" game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research. Sixty-nine percent of moms..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them [Video]

Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them

The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this