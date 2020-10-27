'You will never, never get your credibility back': Schumer warns GOP that they have no right to tell Democrats how to run things when they're the majority after Barrett's confirmation

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote.
Only one Republican, US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against...
Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by..