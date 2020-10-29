General Electric, First Solar rise; Callaway, Carnival fall Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:



First Solar Inc., up $10.92 to $93.31.



The largest U.S. solar company reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profits and revenue.



Automatic Data Processing Inc., up $9.05 to $155.08.



The payroll and human resources company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.



Callaway Golf Co., down $3.63 to $15.65.



The golf equipment maker is buying driving range operator TopGolf International.



General Electric Co., up 32 cents to $7.42.



The industrial conglomerate's third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.



Garmin Ltd., down $1.04 to $97.57.



The maker of personal navigation devices beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in sales.



CME Group Inc., down $9.91 to $149.56.



The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.



Carnival Corp., down $1.46 to $12.30.



Worsening virus spread and worries over more lockdowns weighed on the already battered cruise line industry.



ConocoPhillips, down $1.47 to $28.79.



Slumping oil prices dragged energy and oilfield services companies lower. 👓 View full article

