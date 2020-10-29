Gov. Andy Beshear: More than half of Kentucky counties now in Covid-19 'red zone'
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said increased compliance is needed more than additional mandates to clamp down on Covid-19 cases as more than half of Kentucky counties have now entered the coronavirus red-zone category. Beshear reported 68 counties (out of 120) now fall within the red zone and asked businesses, schools, community leaders and residents in each of those counties to work together to reverse these trends and lessen the spread. “This is a type of outbreak where we can’t…
