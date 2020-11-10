India is a tremendous mkt for Hyperloop: Walder
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Virgin Hyperloop undertook the first passenger ride in their system at testing facility in the US on Monday, bringing it closer to reality as a mass transport system. In an interview to TOI, Jay Walder, CEO of the company talks about the results of the test run and its implication for its projects in India.
