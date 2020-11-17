Give us a week: Businesses urge clarity on England lockdown
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Business leaders urged the British government on Tuesday to give them at least a week's notice over what restrictions they will face when the lockdown in England expires in early December.
With the four-week lockdown due to end on Dec. 2, businesses forced to shut during November are hoping they will be able to reopen to salvage something of what is for many the most important trading period of the year.
Under the terms of the lockdown in England, the country's hospitality sector, such as pubs, restaurants, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools and entertainment venues have had to close. Stores selling items deemed to be nonessential, such as books, clothing and sneakers, have also had to close though they can provide takeaway and online services.
The government has said it intends to revert to a localized approach when the lockdown ends, with areas still recording the most coronavirus infections facing the toughest restrictions. However, it has been reluctant to say what restrictions will be in place for any particular area.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers on Tuesday that “it’s too early to say exactly" what will happen on Dec. 3.
Before the national lockdown started in England on Nov. 5, there were three tiers of restrictions. The highest level included the closure of pubs that don't serve “main meals.” There's growing speculation that another level of tighter restrictions will be introduced that potentially keeps more sectors of the economy closed.
Ralph Findlay, chief executive of the Marston's brewery, bemoaned a lack of communication from the government over the past couple of months as restrictions were tightened again, and urged it to not make the same mistakes now in the run-up to the lockdown's end.
“I don’t know what...
