Phunware secures new MaaS win that will give Virginia Hospital Center Health System a new digital front door on mobile
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) said it has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) win that will give Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) in Arlington, Virginia, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space. “VHC is excited to work with Phunware to bring a myriad of services into one cohesive mobile app to the VHC community,” said Mike Mistretta, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Virginia Hospital Center in a statement. “This technology will provide ease of access for our patients from scheduling appointments, getting care through remote telehealth services and messaging providers to helping patients navigate to scheduled appointments throughout the VHC campus. Our goal is to provide an enhanced level of convenience and care to our patients.” READ: Phunware posts $3.1 million in 3Q revenue thanks to increased demand for its smart workplace solutions Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) is a 394-bed not-for-profit teaching facility in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. VHC was recently designated a Newsweek 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital, received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and once again named a Leapfrog Top Hospital in 2019. The Hospital is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to: Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access Mobile bill pay Staff directory Analytics “A native, digital front door on mobile is exactly the kind of cutting edge innovation that providers need to implement in order to reimagine their continuum of care in a mobile-first world,” said Alan S. Knitowski, president, CEO and co-founder of Phunware in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with the forward-thinking leadership team at Virginia Hospital Center on their digital transformation initiatives to not only enhance their patient experience on mobile, but also to improve their operational efficiencies, financial performance and clinical outcomes as well.” Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies with the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. The company’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. Contact the author at [email protected]
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,’ Jain said. The...
Speaking on Day 2 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, announced a plan to link all of the capital's government health infrastructure..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published
Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be..