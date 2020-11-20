Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin Hospital Association seeks swift action from Evers, GOP legislators on Covid-19 'catastrophe'

bizjournals Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
With Wisconsin hospitals under siege from an influx of Covid-19 patients and a rash of staff shortages, the Wisconsin Hospital Association is calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to take “significant, swift and unified action” to avert a catastrophe in the state’s health care system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: COVID In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue New Public Health Emergency, Extend Mask Mandate

COVID In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue New Public Health Emergency, Extend Mask Mandate 00:33

 In a radio address on Thursday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a new public health emergency which will extend until January 2021, as COVID continues to surge in the state. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin restaurants use Thanksgiving to make up for losses during pandemic [Video]

Wisconsin restaurants use Thanksgiving to make up for losses during pandemic

Wisconsin restaurants see a boost while offering Thanksgiving dinner

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:43Published
800 Nurses Strike Over Dangerous Understaffing [Video]

800 Nurses Strike Over Dangerous Understaffing

800 nurses from St. Mary Medical Center, in the Philadelphia area, walked out Tuesday to protest hospital understaffing. As the third wave of coronavirus cases hits the country, hospitals are reaching..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday [Video]

Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published