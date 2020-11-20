Wisconsin Hospital Association seeks swift action from Evers, GOP legislators on Covid-19 'catastrophe'
Friday, 20 November 2020 () With Wisconsin hospitals under siege from an influx of Covid-19 patients and a rash of staff shortages, the Wisconsin Hospital Association is calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to take “significant, swift and unified action” to avert a catastrophe in the state’s health care system.
In a radio address on Thursday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a new public health emergency which will extend until January 2021, as COVID continues to surge in the state. Katie Johnston reports.
