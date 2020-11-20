WHO Recommends Against Using Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir For Covid
Friday, 20 November 2020 () The World Health Organization or WHO has warned against using Gilead Sciences' Covid-19 drug remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients. According to the agency, there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients. The conditional recommendation by WHO against the use of remdesivir is part of a living guideline on clinical care for COVID-19.
