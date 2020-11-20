Reports: Shots fired at Mayfair mall, several people injured

Global  
 

Few details are known Friday afternoon about an incident at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa that included a report of shots fired and several people injured. The first report of the shots came around 3 p.m., according to Milwaukee Business Journal broadcast partner TMJ4 News. The mall, 2500 N. Mayfair Road, is now the site of a large police presence from multiple agencies. As of 4:31 p.m., police are actively investigating the scene, according to a Twitter post from the Wauwatosa Police Department. The…
