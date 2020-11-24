Global  
 

Why the prospect of Janet Yellen's return is aiding US relief rally

Sky News Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Why the prospect of Janet Yellen's return is aiding US relief rallyIt is hard to know whether Wall Street has reacted positively to news that Janet Yellen is set to be appointed US Treasury Secretary by Joe Biden or on relief that Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, appears finally to have accepted defeat.
