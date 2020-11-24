Why the prospect of Janet Yellen's return is aiding US relief rally
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
It is hard to know whether Wall Street has reacted positively to news that Janet Yellen is set to be appointed US Treasury Secretary by Joe Biden or on relief that Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, appears finally to have accepted defeat.
