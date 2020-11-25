Global  
 

Asian Shares Mostly Higher After Wall Street Rally

RTTNews Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday amid optimism that progress in the development of coronavirus vaccines would hasten the pace of economic recovery and as the formal start of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House eased some of the political uncertainty. Japanese shares again hit multi-year highs, but pared sharp gains made earlier in the session.
