Local nonprofit expects needs to increase as restaurants grapple with second shutdown
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Just a week into the second dining room shutdown, Apron Inc. received nearly 150 applications for emergency financial assistance from independent restaurant workers. The Louisville-based nonprofit has awarded more than 550 Covid-19 grants to struggling employees since the pandemic first slashed staff and operations at restaurants in March. Now Apron Inc. is bracing for the worst, again, as local establishments have started to temporarily or indefinitely close due to the financial strain. Apron…