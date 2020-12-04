Sarah Fuller provides a kick for women in football

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sarah Fuller is set to play her second game for Vanderbilt Saturday as the football team's place kicker. Last week, the soccer player's kick in the second half of Vanderbilt's losing game against Missouri made her the first woman to play in a Power 5 college game. “It’s just so exciting that I can represent the little girls out there who wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport, really,” she said after the game, according to The New York Times. Fuller was named…