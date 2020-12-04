Sarah Fuller provides a kick for women in football

Global  
 

Sarah Fuller is set to play her second game for Vanderbilt Saturday as the football team's place kicker. Last week, the soccer player's kick in the second half of Vanderbilt's losing game against Missouri made her the first woman to play in a Power 5 college game. “It’s just so exciting that I can represent the little girls out there who wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport, really,” she said after the game, according to The New York Times. Fuller was named…
 Steve brings reaction from Vanderbilt's first female kicker Sarah Fuller, Vandy Athletics Director Candace Lee, and recently retired Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

Troy Townsend from Kick It Out says football's authorities need to be more proactive to eliminate discrimination from the game.

Fuller was the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game last weekend.

Steve brings reaction from Vanderbilt's first female kicker Sarah Fuller, Vandy Athletics Director Candace Lee, and recently retired Belmont Head Coach Rick Byrd.

Thanks to Sarah Fuller and other history-making women, we're one step closer to football being free of gender-based constraints
Bend It Like Fuller: How A College Soccer Star Broke Ground For Women In Football

 When Sarah Fuller was tapped last-minute as a kicker for the Vanderbilt Commodores, she became the first female football player in the history of the NCAA's...
