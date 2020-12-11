Delaware announces curfew for restaurants, indoor restrictions amid Covid-19 surge
Friday, 11 December 2020 () With Covid-19 cases surging once again, Gov. John Carney announced new pandemic restrictions for Delaware, including new indoor capacity limits for businesses and a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars. Carney signed the fourth revision to the omnibus emergency order. “These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Governor Carney said. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We…
