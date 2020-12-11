Delaware announces curfew for restaurants, indoor restrictions amid Covid-19 surge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colorado finalizes '5 Star' program, giving restaurants chance at less COVID-19 restrictions



Colorado health officials on Wednesday finalized a program that would allow restaurants to operate with less COVID-19 restrictions, if they meet health and safety requirements and are certified by.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:27 Published 3 hours ago Lee Health visitation restrictions



Lee Health announces visitation restrictions due to COVID-19 surge. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:40 Published 3 days ago Indoor dining resumes in Northern Kentucky



Northern Kentucky restaurant and bar owners said Monday felt like a grand reopening as they resumed indoor dining at 50% capacity after state restrictions shuttered dining rooms for about three weeks... Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:25 Published 3 days ago