Delaware announces curfew for restaurants, indoor restrictions amid Covid-19 surge

bizjournals Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
With Covid-19 cases surging once again, Gov. John Carney announced new pandemic restrictions for Delaware, including new indoor capacity limits for businesses and a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars.  Carney signed the fourth revision to the omnibus emergency order.  “These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Governor Carney said. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We…
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Delaware Joins Pennsylvania In Announcing New Restrictions Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Delaware Joins Pennsylvania In Announcing New Restrictions Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases 00:42

 The new restrictions will take effect next week and last until Jan. 11.

