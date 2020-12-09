American Resources enlists law firm to advance rare earth element interests with the federal government
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) said it has selected the law firm Dykema Gossett PLLC to represent it with federal government relations services. Dykema will primarily be assisting the company with its efforts to broaden its relationships with federal policymakers and federal funding sources with regards to its unique and environmentally positive process of extracting rare earth elements and critical material from coal-based deposits, American Resources said, "We're thrilled to be teaming up with Dykema,” American Resources CEO Mark Jensen said in a statement. “We feel this relationship is a perfect fit given Dykema's history and long-standing representation within the steel and auto sectors, particularly given that the electric vehicle will likely be a large driver of the growth in our market for the foreseeable future. "Given the United States' transition away from coal-based and fossil fuels and its desire to further advance a greener economy, it is ever so important for the US to reestablish a secure, reliable and sustainable domestic supply of rare earth elements and critical materials necessary to do so.” READ: American Resources forms strategic advisory board to foster growth Dykema has previously represented some of the nation's largest steel corporations and has more than 85 years of experience serving the auto industry, the company said, which is now increasingly connected to the rare earth element sector. “Our partnership with Dykema represents our commitment to further expanding upon our current technology and processes to efficiently bring rare earth production back to the United States,” Jensen added. “We are excited to showcase our collaborative efforts, innovation and forward-thinking that we have put together amongst private industry, the scientific community, academia and government." The company pointed to a White House executive order in September meant to address the “threat to the domestic supply chain from reliance on critical minerals from foreign adversaries.” Since then, the company said, the federal government has ordered various agencies to direct resources to develop commercial mining, processing and supply chain capabilities, as well as promote future research, responsible mineral sourcing, labor and business practices, while at the same time reducing dependence on antiquated mining standards. American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations to economically deliver raw materials in the most sustainable ways, the company said. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, it is working to position its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the modern infrastructure markets it serves. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
