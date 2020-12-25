No Official Outcry In Swiss Crypto Spying Affair
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Swiss company Crypto produced manipulated encryption devices for decades. The CIA and the BND, Germany’s intelligence agency, were able to use them to spy on half the world. This spy thriller was first exposed in February 2020 and a few weeks ago, an official report was released.
By Dominik Landwehr
On May 13, 1952, a...
The Swiss company Crypto produced manipulated encryption devices for decades. The CIA and the BND, Germany’s intelligence agency, were able to use them to spy on half the world. This spy thriller was first exposed in February 2020 and a few weeks ago, an official report was released.
By Dominik Landwehr
On May 13, 1952, a...
|
|
|
You Might Like