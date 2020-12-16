Global  
 

Top Democrats and Republicans both say they are closer to a COVID-19 stimulus deal, and some hope for a breakthrough on Wednesday

Business Insider Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy all emerged from fresh COVID-19 stimulus talks signaling they're closing in on a deal.
The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it. Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed. A..

Overwhelmingly, Democrat and Republican voters call for Congress to get coronavirus stimulus passed before the year is over. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that stimulus negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary. "If we need more time, then we take more time." Pelosi said there has to be a bill and..

