Top Democrats and Republicans both say they are closer to a COVID-19 stimulus deal, and some hope for a breakthrough on Wednesday
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 (
6 hours ago) Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy all emerged from fresh COVID-19 stimulus talks signaling they're closing in on a deal.
