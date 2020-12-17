Global  
 

Walcott Resources announces start of field work at Century South silver zinc project in Queensland

Proactive Investors Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Walcott Resources Ltd (CSE:WAL) (OTCMKTS:WALRF) (FRA:WR2) said it had kicked off field work at its 60% owned Century South silver zinc project (CSSZP) in northern Queensland, Australia. The CSSZP consists of over 250 square kilometres (sq km) of ground in the prolific Mt. Isa Basin in north-west Queensland - where six large scale silver-zinc-lead operations and several world class copper deposits with established mining infrastructure are to be found. READ: Walcott Resources encouraged by potential for low grade, bulk tonnage gold at Cobalt Hill asset Walcott hired consultants Xplore Resources, of North Lakes, Queensland, to conduct the field program, where the priority will be outcrop examination of various siltstone, faults and quartzite occurrences, as well as outcrop examination at north end of tenure owing to zinc and copper prospects located along strike to the north. Walcott said the mineralization is considered to be polymetallic in nature and often includes zinc (Zn), lead (Pb), silver (Ag) and copper (Cu). The program at CSSZP follows directly on the heels of the Phase 1 exploration work recently completed at Walcott's Tyr project in northern New South Wales. British Columbia based Walcott is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia Contact the author at [email protected]
