As small businesses await new US aid, it's too late for some Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Trubnick is starting to make peace with a gut-wrenching reality: She may never reopen The Barrel Room, her beloved 5-year-old restaurant in San Francisco’s financial district.



The sweeping $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress has approved contains billions in aid directed specifically at struggling small businesses like Trubnick’s. But even if she gets the $350,000 she figures she needs before the end of January, Trubnick can’t afford to reopen right away.



Her business won't be viable until her regular customers — office workers who commute into the city and go out for lunch and dinner — return from work-at-home exile. She's also contending with California's temporary ban on indoor or outdoor dining.



“We can’t open until the summer, even if we got the thumbs-up,” Trubnick said.



America’s entrepreneurs welcomed the long-delayed relief package, which provides $325 billion in aid to small companies and makes it easier for them to gain access to grants and loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.



But the rescue comes too late for tens of thousands of businesses that have already closed, a consequence of a pandemic that has kept away diners, shoppers and customers since early spring. The National Restaurant Association estimates that 110,000 U.S. restaurants — 17% — have shut down indefinitely or for good, doomed by restrictions on their hours or capacity and by Americans' reluctance to eat out.



“If you closed already, it doesn’t help you a bit,’’ said Henry Pertman, director of operations at Total Image Creative, a Maryland-based hospitality consulting firm. “We lost a lot of restaurants that didn’t have to go under. They saw no light at the end of the tunnel.’’



Many small and independent... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Business - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low" 00:39 Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress. This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment benefits. Trump said the bill did not provide enough support for small businesses. He also asked Congress to... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Business owners calling for relief



Small businesses in the Kansas City metro are counting on another COVID-19 relief bill to stay afloat as the pandemic continues into the new year. It's a waiting game they don't want to play. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:31 Published 2 hours ago GOP governor: Trump should've weighed in on stimulus months ago



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) weigh in on the fate of the far-reaching $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:10 Published 11 hours ago New grant program in Delray Beach starts in January



More support is coming soon to Delray Beach business owners. The city is launching a new Community Development Block Grant for qualifying businesses. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:35 Published 3 days ago

