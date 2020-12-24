Mrs Bectors off to flying start; shares close with 107% premium Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities on Thursday made a remarkable market debut and closed with a premium of 107 per cent against its issue price of Rs 288. The stock opened at Rs 501, reflecting a jump of 73.95 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rose to Rs 601.20, up 108.75 per cent. It finally closed at Rs 595.55, a gain of 106.78 per cent. 👓 View full article

